UPDATE 3-VW's Audi to build factory in Mexico

BERLIN, April 18 Volkswagen's Audi
premium-car unit said on Wednesday it plans to build a factory
in Mexico, a step designed to help foster growth of the German
automotive group in North America.
The company plans to build sport utility vehicles in the
Latin American country from 2016 and will decide later this year
where exactly it will erect the plant, it said in a statement.
"Good infrastructure, competitive cost structures and
existing free trade agreements played a significant role in the
choice of Mexico," Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler said in a
statement, without disclosing how much would be invested.
Mexico's Economy Minister Bruno Ferrari said the investment
would be worth some $2 billion, but added the timeframe for the
sum and the number of jobs it would create were unclear.
"It also will depend on the place they are going to choose,"
Ferrari told reporters at the World Economic Forum in the
Mexican Pacific coastal resort of Puerto Vallarta. "I know they
have several places which they are considering."
A member of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA),
Mexico has favourable wage costs and is exempt from import
duties and it also has a free trade agreement with the European
Union.
Sources familiar with the plans said the new factory would
have an annual production capacity of about 150,000 vehicles and
that the Q5 sport utility vehicles would be built there.
VW, which has pledged to become the world's biggest auto
manufacturer no later than 2018, has a goal of boosting group
vehicle sales in the United States, the world's second largest
car market, to 1 million by 2018, with 200,000 units from Audi.
Ramping up regional production and purchasing may help VW to
reduce its exposure to unfavourable currency fluctuations which
have long weighed on the car maker's U.S. results. VW is aiming
to return to profit in the United States next year.
VW, Europe's biggest car maker, already makes the Jetta
compact sedan, its best-selling U.S. model, and the new Beetle
at a plant in Puebla, Mexico.
In addition, Audi's parent started building a second Mexican
factory in Silao in 2011 to produce 330,000 engines per year to
furnish regional vehicle production. A VW factory in
Chattanooga, Tennessee to make U.S.-style versions of the Passat
mid-sized sedan was opened last May.
Volkswagen in March said it expects output at its Mexican
plants to rise 20 percent in 2012 compared to 2011, helped by
demand from the United States. It expects to produce 615,000
vehicles this year.
The company said separately on Wednesday that its
supervisory board approved plans to build a new factory in
western China.