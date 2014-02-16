版本:
VW works council says will push U.S. plant labour representation

FRANKFURT Feb 16 Volkswagen's works council on Sunday said it aims to meet with labour experts in the United States to discuss how to form German-style labour representation at its Chattanooga, Tennessee plant, after workers at the factory voted against teaming up with the United Auto Workers union (UAW).

VW needs a labour union in the United States to help set up a works council in Chattanooga, where it builds the mid-sized Passat Sedan.
