VW works council says will push U.S. plant labour representation

BRIEF-OTI Petrosmart signs global supply agreement with Dover Fueling Solutions
* OTI Petrosmart signs global supply agreement with Dover Fueling Solutions, facilitating entry into North American Market
FRANKFURT Feb 16 Volkswagen's works council on Sunday said it aims to meet with labour experts in the United States to discuss how to form German-style labour representation at its Chattanooga, Tennessee plant, after workers at the factory voted against teaming up with the United Auto Workers union (UAW).
VW needs a labour union in the United States to help set up a works council in Chattanooga, where it builds the mid-sized Passat Sedan.
* OTI Petrosmart signs global supply agreement with Dover Fueling Solutions, facilitating entry into North American Market
* Great-West lifeco-unit intends to redeem all $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.691% subordinated debentures due june 21, 2067
* Duran Ventures - acquisition of 3 gold-silver mineral concessions in northern peru by direct application with Peruvian Ministry of Mines or by direct buy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: