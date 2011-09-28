China says Volkswagen to make EV in Shanghai

BEIJING, Sept 28 Volkswagen AG's car
venture with SAIC Motor Corp plans to make an
electric car, joining Nissan, Daimler and other automakers
planning green car projects in the world's biggest auto market.
Tantus, which will be produced by Shanghai Volkswagen, is
already on a list of approved new vehicles, according to China's
Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
A Shanghai Volkswagen spokesperson declined to comment.
Beijing has declared the electric vehicle industry a top
priority, earmarking $1.5 billion a year for the next 10 years
to transform the country into one of the leading producers of
clean vehicles.
But customers so far remain unimpressed by the high cost,
limited range and lack of charging infrastructure for the
vehicles.
In Shanghai, with more than 20 million people, there are
only 10 registered electric cars, while the number in Hangzhou
is only slightly higher at 25, according to China Business News.
Still, Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE), Nissan Motor and
General Motors have all committed to make and sell
electric cars in partnership with their local partners.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)