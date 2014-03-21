Hearing on UAW challenge to Tennessee VW plant vote set for April 7

| March 21
March 21 The United Auto Workers (UAW) union
will make its case next month that the results of a February
election it lost at a Chattanooga, Tennessee Volkswagen
plant should be thrown out, a U.S. agency said on
Friday.
An administrative law judge will preside over a hearing set
for April 7 at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Chattanooga
that could continue on into additional days, a U.S. National
Labor Relations Board (NLRB) representative said.
The UAW has asked the NLRB to invalidate the 712-626 vote at
the VW facility and hold a new election, alleging that workers
were improperly influenced by anti-union statements made by
Tennessee Republican politicians and outside interest groups in
the days leading up to the election.
The NLRB does not comment on the details or substance of
ongoing matters. The federal agency supervises union elections
and polices unfair labor practices in the private sector, and
its regional office in Atlanta is handling the VW Chattanooga
challenge.
The decisions of regional NLRB offices can be appealed to
the full five-member board in Washington, D.C.
UAW attorneys will be at the hearing, along with counsel for
a group of anti-union VW workers who successfully petitioned to
defend the outcome of the vote.
The anti-union workers are mounting their defense with the
support of the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation
and Southern Momentum, two of the groups that campaigned against
the UAW in the days leading up to the election.
U.S. Senator Bob Corker, a Tennessee Republican whose
pre-vote statements are at the heart of the UAW's challenge, has
indicated the hearing could be pushed back to April 21. The NLRB
could not confirm whether the April 7 hearing may be delayed.
