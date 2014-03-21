UPDATE 1-Hearing on UAW vote at Tennessee VW plant vote April 21

(Adds hearing postponed to April 21 from April 7)
By Amanda Becker
March 21 The United Auto Workers (UAW) union
will make its case on April 21 that the results of a February
election it lost at a Chattanooga, Tennessee Volkswagen
plant should be thrown out.
An administrative law judge will begin presiding over what
could be a multi-day hearing on that date, with the time and
place to be determined.
The parties involved agreed to delay the hearing, which was
previously scheduled for April 7 in Chattanooga, a U.S. National
Labor Relations Board (NLRB) representative said on Friday.
The UAW has asked the NLRB to invalidate the 712-626 vote at
the VW facility and hold a new election, alleging that workers
were improperly influenced by anti-union statements made by
Tennessee Republican politicians and outside interest groups in
the days leading up to the election.
The NLRB does not comment on the details or substance of
ongoing matters. The federal agency supervises union elections
and polices unfair labor practices in the private sector, and
its regional office in Atlanta is handling the VW Chattanooga
challenge.
The decisions of regional NLRB offices can be appealed to
the full five-member board in Washington, D.C.
UAW attorneys will be at the hearing, along with counsel for
a group of anti-union VW workers who successfully petitioned to
defend the outcome of the vote.
The anti-union workers are mounting their defense with the
support of the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation
and Southern Momentum, two of the groups that campaigned against
the UAW in the days leading up to the election.
