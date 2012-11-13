UPDATE 1-VW brand sales surge as U.S., China offset Europe

BERLIN Nov 13 Germany's Volkswagen
posted the second-biggest sales increase in eight months for its
core namesake brand as strong overseas demand compensated for
declining deliveries in western Europe.
VW brand sales surged 16.3 percent in October to 501,300
cars and sport-utility vehicles, with the 10-month gain climbing
to 11.2 percent or 4.72 million autos, VW said on Tuesday.
Ten-month deliveries in western Europe excluding Germany
fell 6 percent to 719,000 while the United States and China
posted hefty gains of 35.6 percent and 18.4 percent
respectively. Sales in VW's German home market were flat at
501,300 units.
"The picture in Europe remains difficult," VW sales chief
Christian Klingler said. "Western European markets in particular
demand our full attention."
VW-brand future European sales may benefit from over 40,000
advance orders for the revamped Golf hatchback, the car maker's
best-selling model, which went on sale on Nov. 10.
Wolfsburg-based VW will publish sales data for its
multi-brand group on Friday.