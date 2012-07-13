VW group sales rise 11 pct in June

BERLIN, July 13 Volkswagen group
sales rose 11 percent in June to 719,400 vehicles, extending
six-month deliveries by 8.9 percent to 4.45 million, the company
said in a statement on Friday.
"We remain on track and are entering the second half of the
year, which will be more challenging, with confidence," VW sales
chief Christian Klingler said in a statement.
Auto sales by VW group, including brands such as luxury
division Audi and Czech unit Skoda, declined 5.7 percent in the
first half in western Europe excluding Germany. Europe's biggest
carmaker said U.S. sales surged 30.4 percent to 275,200 autos,
while sales in China rose 17.5 percent to 1.3 million.