US court rejects VW/Audi sunroof settlement

* 3rd Circuit decertifies plaintiff class
* Court proposes fixes to ensure plaintiffs treated equally
* Plaintiffs claimed defective sunroofs allowed water leaks
By Jonathan Stempel
May 31 A federal appeals court on Thursday
refused to approve a class-action settlement over alleged
defective sunroofs on several Volkswagen and Audi models but
proposed a fix that could revive the nationwide accord.
Owners claimed that sunroofs on roughly 3 million vehicles
from the 1997 to 2009 model years could allow rainwater to leak
inside when they were clogged by plant debris and pollen.
They also said Volkswagen AG failed to disclose
that regular cleaning and maintenance could avert the problem
because doing so would acknowledge a design defect.
Among the vehicles affected were Volkswagen's Golf, Jetta,
New Beetle, Passat and Touareg, and Audi's A4, A6 and A8.
In August 2010, U.S. Magistrate Judge Patty Shwartz in
Newark, New Jersey certified the owner class and approved the
settlement, which provided for repairs and improved disclosures.
She also created an $8 million fund that would have
reimbursed one owner subgroup for repairs but required another
subgroup to wait. Shwartz valued the accord at $69.3 million and
awarded the plaintiffs' lawyers $9.2 million of fees.
But the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia
said class certification, allowing the plaintiffs to sue
together, was improper because the accord treated the second
owner subgroup differently from the first subgroup. It noted
that the class representatives came from the first subgroup.
"There is a fundamental intra-class conflict," Judge D.
Brooks Smith wrote for a three-judge panel of the 3rd Circuit.
"Representative plaintiffs simply cannot adequately represent
the interests of the entire class."
Smith proposed allowing all plaintiffs to submit claims for
reimbursement, or dividing the plaintiffs into two subclasses
that could be certified separately, to address the problem.
"It's an easy fix," said Adam Slater, a lawyer for the
plaintiffs, in an interview. "The issue in all likelihood will
be addressed promptly, and we expect a settlement to go
forward."
He also said the decision is important "because it explains
to attorneys the nuances in how to settle these cases."
Ted Frank, a lawyer who often challenges class-action
settlements and argued on behalf of some of the owners, said:
"There are shortcuts being taken in class-action settlements
where attorneys are short-changing some clients to expedite a
settlement. This ruling says they cannot."
Jeffrey Chase, a lawyer for Volkswagen, declined to comment.
Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
President Barack Obama nominated Shwartz for the 3rd Circuit
in October.
The case is Dewey et al v. Volkswagen AG et al, 3rd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 10-3618, 10-3651, 10-3652 and
10-3798.