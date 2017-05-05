New Mountain Capital's Avantor to buy lab supplies company VWR

May 5 Avantor, a laboratory supplies company owned by private equity firm New Mountain Capital, said it would buy VWR Corp in a deal with an enterprise value of about $6.4 billion.

Avantor's offer of $33.25 per share in cash represents a discount of 2.3 percent to VWR's Thursday close. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)