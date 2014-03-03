Volkswagen of America sales down 14 percent in February

BRIEF-Westbury Bancorp says accepted resignation of Raymond Lipman as board chairman
* Westbury Bancorp - on april 20 board accepted resignation of Raymond Lipman from his position as director and as chairman of board - sec filing
FRANKFURT, March 3 Volkswagen of America saw sales drop by 13.8 percent to 27,112 cars in February as Europe's largest carmaker drew fewer buyers to models, which haven't been updated recently.
"With a full range of fuel-efficient vehicles we anticipate steady demand as we enter the spring selling season," Mark McNabb, chief operating officer of Volkswagen of America said in a statement on Monday.
BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Barrick Gold Corp and its new Chinese partner presented a $500 million plan on Friday to make safety and environmental improvements to the Veladero gold mine in Argentina after a third cyanide spill in 18 months, a company executive said.
NEW YORK, April 21 United Continental Holdings Inc said on Friday Chief Executive Oscar Munoz will not become chairman in 2018, under an amendment to his employment agreement approved after an uproar over the treatment of a passenger.