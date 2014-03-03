版本:
Volkswagen of America sales down 14 percent in February

FRANKFURT, March 3 Volkswagen of America saw sales drop by 13.8 percent to 27,112 cars in February as Europe's largest carmaker drew fewer buyers to models, which haven't been updated recently.

"With a full range of fuel-efficient vehicles we anticipate steady demand as we enter the spring selling season," Mark McNabb, chief operating officer of Volkswagen of America said in a statement on Monday.
