UPDATE 2-Wabash National to buy Walker Group for $360 mln, shares jump

* Shares jump as much as 14 pct
* Wabash gets financing commitments from Morgan Stanley,
Wells Fargo for up to $450 mln
* Morgan Stanley exclusive financial adviser to Wabash
March 27 Semi-trailer maker Wabash National Corp
said it will buy privately held Walker Group Holdings
LLC for $360 million in cash to diversify its business, sending
its share up as much as 14 percent.
Wabash shares were up 13 percent at $11.05 on Tuesday after
touching a high of $11.14 earlier in the session. The stock was
the top percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange.
The acquisition of Walker, which makes engineered products
and tanks for transporting liquids, would immediately add to its
earnings, Wabash said in a statement on Tuesday.
The company said it has received financing commitments from
Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo for up to $450 million.
New Lisbon, Wisconsin-based Walker, owned by Insight Equity
Holdings, makes stainless steel products for the dairy,
chemical, defense and transportation industries. Its revenue in
2011 was $344 million.
Wabash, with a market value of $668.2 million, makes
refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers and truck bodies, and is one
of the top three trailer makers in the United States.
The company has been trying to diversify since the economic
downturn in 2008 dealt a blow to freight demand and prompted it
to suspend dividend.
It posted a profit in 2011 after three straight years of
losses.
Morgan Stanley is acting as exclusive financial adviser to
Wabash while Harris Williams is the adviser for Walker.