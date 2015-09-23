版本:
Wabco Holdings plans to shut 2 plants in Europe

Sept 23 Wabco Holdings Inc, a maker of braking and stability control systems, said it plans to stop manufacturing at two plants, in the Netherlands and France, and cut 320 jobs.

The company said it would incur about $55 million-$70 million in restructuring costs.

Wabco employed about 6,000 in Europe as of Dec. 31. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

