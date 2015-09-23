UPDATE 1-Wabco Holdings plans to shut 2 plants in Europe

(Adds details, background, CEO comment)

Sept 23 Wabco Holdings Inc, a maker of braking and stability control systems, said it plans to stop manufacturing at two plants, in the Netherlands and France, and cut 320 jobs.

The factories make conventional mechanical products such as actuators, air compressors and air control valves for trucks, buses and trailers.

Wabco, whose mechanical products business has been facing stiff competition from Chinese companies, said it may shut the Dutch plant in Meppel by the second half of next year, and the French plant in Claye-Souilly in the second half of 2017.

The company said it would incur about $55 million-$70 million in restructuring costs, including about $45 million-$60 million of net cash costs.

The company said it expects the majority of the cash costs relating to the restructuring to be incurred in 2016 and 2017.

Wabco employed about 6,000 in Europe as of Dec. 31. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)