Court clears Icahn's CVR to sue Wachtell law firm for malpractice

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 27 A New York state appeals court
on Thursday cleared the way for billionaire investor Carl Icahn
to pursue an unusual malpractice lawsuit against the powerful
law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz over his 2012 hostile
takeover of CVR Energy Inc.
The 5-0 decision by the Appellate Division in Manhattan
frees CVR to contest whether Wachtell should have revealed how
Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Deutsche Bank AG,
which were helping it defend against Icahn's tender offer, stood
to earn far higher fees if the takeover bid actually succeeded.
In effect, CVR, and thus Icahn, claimed to have overpaid for
the process that left the activist investor with a now 82
percent stake in the Sugar Land, Texas-based petroleum refiner
and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturer.
The tender offer had valued CVR at about $2.6 billion at the
time. Icahn is now worth $15.6 billion, Forbes magazine said.
Wachtell did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
In dismissing the malpractice claim, Justice O. Peter
Sherwood of the state supreme court in Manhattan affirmed in
February 2015 that CVR was contractually bound to pay the banks
more than $36 million because it failed to object fast enough.
U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan in Manhattan dismissed
a similar federal case in March of this year, saying he was
bound by Sherwood's ruling on the case's merits.
But the appeals court said Sherwood's ruling did not bar CVR
from pursuing a malpractice claim for "conduct that allegedly
caused and/or contributed" to CVR's acceptance of the contracts,
and its inability to extricate itself from them.
Herbert Beigel, a lawyer for CVR and Icahn, said Thursday's
decision means Sullivan is no longer bound by Sherwood's ruling.
"CVR is gratified by the court's decision," Beigel said in a
phone interview. "We expect our federal case on the malpractice
claim to proceed."
Goldman and Deutsche Bank had separately sued CVR to recoup
unpaid fees. That litigation was settled last October.
The case is Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz et al vs CVR
Energy Inc et al, New York State Supreme Court, Appellate
Division, 1st Department, No. 654343/2013.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)