UPDATE 1-Wacker Chemie Q2 earnings to be boosted by contract termination

FRANKFURT May 7 Wacker Chemie said on Thursday its second-quarter earnings would get a boost after a solar-sector customer cancelled its contract with the German specialty chemicals maker.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at both group level and unit Wacker Polysilicon will be 78 million euros ($89 million) higher thanks to the contract termination, Wacker said in a statement.

According to a person familiar with the industry, SunEdison has cancelled the contract.

Wacker said it would keep advance payments it had already received from the customer and will also get compensation, but declined to provide further details.

Sunedison was not immediately available for comment.

