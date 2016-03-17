UPDATE 1-Wacker Chemie raises dividend, flags lower margin

* Proposes div of 2.00 eur/shr for 2015 vs 1.50 eur in 2014

* EBITDA margin seen falling in 2016 vs 19.8 pct in 2015

* Polysilicon prices have stabilised, picked up slightly (Recasts, adds details on polysilicon)

FRANKFURT, March 17 German specialty chemicals maker Wacker Chemie raised its dividend by a third but cautioned its profit margin would fall this year, blaming ramp-up cost at its U.S. polysilicon plant in Tennessee.

The group on Thursday proposed a dividend of 2.00 euros ($2.24) a share for 2015, up from 1.50 euros it paid for the previous year and also beating the 1.45 euro Thomson Reuters estimate.

Its margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 19.8 percent in 2015 from 21.6 percent in 2014 and the group said it would fall further this year, in line with a 17.6 percent analyst forecast.

"The start-up costs at our new Tennessee site will impact earnings this year," Chief Executive Rudolf Staudigl said in a statement, but added prices for polysilicon had stabilised since January and even picked up slightly.

Wacker Chemie is the world's second-largest maker of polysilicon, which is needed to produce solar cells, and the material accounted for more than 38 percent of its core profit in 2015.

The company said it expects group sales to rise by a low single-digit percentage in 2016. Analysts on average expect sales to grow by 5 percent to 5.56 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8911 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Maria Sheahan)