BRIEF-Wacker Neuson and Wirtgen Group enter strategic alliance for soil and asphalt compaction rollers

Jan 15 Wacker Neuson SE :

* Wacker Neuson and Wirtgen Group have agreed to enter a strategic alliance for soil and asphalt compaction rollers

* Starting in Feb. 2015, Wacker Neuson to source rollers from Hamm factory in Tirschenreuth, Germany, and distribute them via its own sales network, focusing initially on markets in Germany, Austria and Switzerland

* Global partnership to start on Feb. 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
