BRIEF-Wacker Neuson and Wirtgen Group enter strategic alliance for soil and asphalt compaction rollers

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 5
ZURICH, May 5 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
Jan 15 Wacker Neuson SE :
* Wacker Neuson and Wirtgen Group have agreed to enter a strategic alliance for soil and asphalt compaction rollers
* Starting in Feb. 2015, Wacker Neuson to source rollers from Hamm factory in Tirschenreuth, Germany, and distribute them via its own sales network, focusing initially on markets in Germany, Austria and Switzerland
* Global partnership to start on Feb. 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, May 5 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
* In H1 of 2016/17, Datacolor AG posted net sales of USD 34.9 million (H1 2015/16: USD 33.8 million)
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.