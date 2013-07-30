UPDATE 1-Wacker Chemie cuts 2013 sales outlook on weaker prices

* Now sees 2013 sales of 4.5 bln eur

* Wacker Chemie Q2 sales 1.15 bln eur vs 1.18 bln Rtrs poll

* Wacker Chemie Q2 EBITDA 188 mln eur vs 169 mln Rtrs poll

FRANKFURT, July 30 Germany's Wacker Chemie slashed its sales outlook for 2013, pointing to weaker prices for polysilicon, a key material it produces for the crisis-ridden solar industry.

Wacker Chemie, the world's No.2 maker of polysilicon, said it now expected sales to reach about 4.5 billion euros ($5.96 billion), down about 3 percent from the 4.63 billion in 2012. It previously said it aimed for stable revenues in 2013.

Prices of polysilicon, which is needed to make solar cells, nearly halved last year, as years of government incentives in Germany and other countries artificially inflated demand for solar power, thereby triggering massive oversupply.

Plunging polysilicon prices last year forced Hemlock Semiconductor, the world's largest polysilicon maker, and Norway's Renewable Energy Corp to review production plans, reduce working hours or cut jobs.

Wacker Chemie also said it was key that an ongoing dispute between Europe and China about polysilicon imports would not escalate, saying this was vital to achieve its new sales outlook.

On Monday, EU Trade Commissioner Karel de Gucht said there was a "window for discussions" over the next few months to try to resolve trade disputes over Chinese imports of European silicon. Asia accounted for 39 percent of Wacker's second-quarter sales.

Wacker Chemie also reported second-quarter sales of 1.15 billion euros, below the 1.18 billion average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 188 million euros, beating the 169 million average forecast.