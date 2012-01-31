UPDATE 1-Waddell & Reed Q4 profit falls 14 pct

Jan 31 Asset manager Waddell & Reed
Financial Inc said quarterly profit fell 14 percent, as
wary investors pulled their money out of stock market-related
funds that earn the company more fees.
For the fourth quarter, the company posted a net income of
$40.0 million, or 47 cents a share, down from $46.4 million, or
54 cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 48
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net inflows for the fourth quarter were $42 million, as
investors added to the company's lower-fee earning bond funds.
The firm's average assets under management rose 4 percent to
$83.6 billion in the quarter.
"The rally during this past quarter did little to improve
equity appetite, as evidenced by continued industry outflows,"
Chief Executive Hank Herrmann said in a statement.
Shares of the Overland Park, Kansas-based company closed at
$29.58 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.