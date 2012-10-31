CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Waddell & Reed sells Legend investment unit

BRIEF-Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 EBITDA of $2.161 bln
* Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 investments of $1.098 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
(Corrects paragraph 2 to clarify that the company said the charge is in the third quarter, not fourth quarter)
Oct 31 Asset manager Waddell & Reed Financial Inc said it agreed to sell its Legend investment unit to First Allied Holdings Inc to focus on its core asset management business.
The company took a non-cash charge of $42.4 million in the third quarter, related to the write-down of Legend as a result of the sale.
Waddell & Reed acquired The Legend Group, a mutual fund distribution and retirement planning company held privately earlier, for about $75 million in February 2000.
The sale was announced as the company reported a net income from continuing operations, excluding Legend, of $52.1 million, or 61 cents per share, up from $39.4 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total operating revenue was up 5 percent to $293.4 million.
Waddell & Reed, known for its Ivy fund family, ended the quarter with $95 billion in assets under management.
Shares of the Overland Park, Kansas-based company closed at $32.62 last Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey and Aman Shah in Bangalore)
Feb 15 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it filed a lawsuit to block smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
ANKARA, Feb 15 IranAir has finalised a deal to buy 20 turboprop aircraft from Franco-Italian ATR, the minister overseeing Iran's post-sanctions fleet renewal was quoted on Wednesday as saying.