Jarden close to acquiring Waddingon Group for $1.4 bln -source

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
July 12 Consumer goods company Jarden Corp is close to acquiring disposable tableware maker Waddington Group for around $1.4 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Waddington's owner, buyout firm Olympus Partners, had been exploring a sale for the manufacturer of plastic plates, cups and cutlery, Reuters reported in March.
Waddington has annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of more than $140 million, Reuters reported previously.
Based in Covington, Kentucky, Waddington makes plastic disposables and packaging for the food service markets in the United States, Canada and Europe. Its products are used by caterers, restaurants and supermarkets.
Olympus acquired Waddington in 2012 from investment firm Seven Mile Capital Partners for an undisclosed sum. It then grew the company through acquisitions, including that of plastic container packaging company Par-Pak Ltd in 2013.
Bloomberg reported earlier on Waddington's sale to Jarden. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Eric Walsh)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.