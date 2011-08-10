版本:
WageWorks IPO postponed due to volatile market

NEW YORK Aug 10 WageWorks Inc, which runs employee benefit programs, postponed indefinitely its initial public offering due to volatile market conditions, an underwriter said.

No further information was immediately available. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

