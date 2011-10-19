Waha Oil workers protest for a seventh week

TRIPOLI Oct 19 Workers at Waha Oil, which
accounted for around a quarter of Libya's prewar oil output,
extended protests for a seventh week after the oil and finance
ministry overturned an agreement to remove the company's
chairman, they told Reuters.
Waha Oil is a joint venture between Libya's National Oil
Corporation (NOC) and U.S. companies ConocoPhillips ,
Marathon and Amerada Hess .
Its workers, who have been demonstrating outside the oil and
finance ministry's office, said they could not return to the
war-damaged oil fields under its current managers, whom they
accuse of having cooperated with former leader Muammar Gaddafi.
Officials at NOC could not immediately be reached for
comment.
An initial promise by NOC to remove Waha's chairman, Bashir
Alashab, and his deputy was overturned on Tuesday, the workers
said.
They said they believed Alashab was inside the ministry in a
closed meeting with the head of the NOC and the oil and finance
minister.
"The people don't want to waste time. We are ready to return
to the desert. We can be there within a week," said one of the
organisers, Ahmed El Mahmoudi, vowing to continue protesting
until their demands for new management were met.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati, editing by Jane Baird)