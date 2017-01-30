Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital Q4 profit tumbles on provision

ABU DHABI Jan 30 Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha Capital's fourth-quarter net profit fell sharply as a provision for doubtful investments weighed on earnings, data from the company showed on Monday.

Waha, which owns a stake in New York-listed aircraft leasing firm AerCap Holdings, made a net profit attributable to shareholders of 19.5 million dirhams ($5.3 million) in the three months to Dec. 31.

That compared with 121.0 million dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2015, according to Reuters calculations; the company released annual earnings but did not break out quarterly figures.

A one-off provision for principal investments drove profit lower, a company spokesman told Reuters, without elaborating.

Waha made a full-year profit of 407 million dirhams, down 30.7 percent from 2015, the statement said.

Total income from the principal investments division, which includes portfolio companies AerCap, Dunia Group, Waha Land, Stanford Marine Group, MENA Infrastructure Fund and National Petroleum Services, fell 21 percent to 514.4 million dirhams.

AerCap, in which Waha owns a 15.23 percent stake, reported a steady operating performance in 2016, the statement said.

The board recommended a cash dividend of 0.20 dirham per share, unchanged from the previous year. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; editing by Andrew Torchia and Jason Neely)