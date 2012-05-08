UPDATE 1-Wajax profit rises on strong demand

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
May 8 Canada's Wajax Corp, an industrial equipment distributor, reported a higher first-quarter profit, helped by strong performance at all its three segments.
For the quarter ended March 31, net income rose to C$17.1 million ($17.2 million), or C$1.01 per share, from C$12.8 million, or 76 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue jumped 18 percent to C$358.1 million.
Sales from its industrial components segment increased 16 percent to C$93.3 million, helped mainly by strong demand from the energy sector in western Canada.
Shares of the Mississauga, Ontario-based company, which also operates in the equipment and the power systems segments, closed at C$49.99 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock has gained a fifth of its value over the past three months.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.