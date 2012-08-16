Asda sales growth slows

LONDON Aug 16 Asda, the British arm of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart, posted second-quarter like-for-like sales up 0.7 percent, a slow down from the previous quarter.

Britain's second-biggest supermarket chain behind Tesco said on Thursday that sales at shops open over a year, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, were up 0.7 percent in the 13 weeks to June 30, its fiscal second quarter.

That followed a rise of 2.2 percent in its first quarter, when growth was driven by a focus on low prices and revamped fresh food lines.