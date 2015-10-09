Wal-Mart says CFO to retire

Oct 9 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said Chief Financial Officer Charles Holley would retire on Dec. 31, and named Walmart International CFO Brett Biggs as his successor.

Holley, 59, will serve as an executive vice president in a transitional role until Jan. 31, Wal-Mart said on Friday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)