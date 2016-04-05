版本:
Wal-Mart aims to switch to cage-free egg supply chain by 2025

April 5 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it was aiming to switch to a cage-free egg supply chain in the United States by 2025, joining a host of companies that have committed to stop using eggs laid by caged hens.

The United States' biggest food retailer said on Tuesday it would mandate its egg suppliers to be certified and compliant with United Egg Producers' animal husbandry guidelines or an equivalent standard. (bit.ly/1TAlbFR)

The decision comes at a time when the food industry is under pressure from groups including the Humane Society of the United States, Mercy for Animals and World Animal Protection, which have successfully lobbied many companies to adopt animal welfare practices. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)

