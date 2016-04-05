Wal-Mart aims to switch to cage-free egg supply chain by 2025

April 5 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it was
aiming to switch to a cage-free egg supply chain in the United
States by 2025, joining a host of companies that have committed
to stop using eggs laid by caged hens.
The United States' biggest food retailer said on Tuesday it
would mandate its egg suppliers to be certified and compliant
with United Egg Producers' animal husbandry guidelines or an
equivalent standard. (bit.ly/1TAlbFR)
The decision comes at a time when the food industry is under
pressure from groups including the Humane Society of the United
States, Mercy for Animals and World Animal Protection, which
have successfully lobbied many companies to adopt animal welfare
practices.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)