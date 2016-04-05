UPDATE 2-Wal-Mart to switch to cage-free egg supply chain by 2025

(Adds details, background)
April 5 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on
Tuesday it was aiming to phase out the sale of eggs from caged
hens by 2025, becoming the largest and most influential food
retailer to set a deadline for switching to cage-free eggs.
Wal-Mart, the largest grocer in the United States with
control of a quarter of the market, said it would require that
egg suppliers adopt an industry standard for treatment of hens
by 2025 and have their compliance monitored by a third party.
The new guidelines will apply to the discount retailer's
more than 5,000 stores in the United States, including its Sam's
Club warehouse chain.
Wal-Mart had flagged that it planned to switch to cage-free
eggs in May when it announced that it would push its suppliers
to adhere to the "five principles" of animal welfare, a set of
guidelines that includes ensuring animals are not starved, have
sufficient space to move, and do not suffer mental distress.
Tuesday's announcement makes Wal-Mart the latest retailer to
put a firm timetable on the change, joining the likes of
McDonald's Corp, which set a deadline of 2025, and
Burger King, which has committed to going 100 percent cage-free
for its eggs by 2017.
The Humane Society predicted Wal-Mart's move would
effectively mark the end of the use of cramped cages, citing the
retailer's size and purchasing power.
"This announcement will likely benefit more animals than any
other corporate announcement in the history of the animal
protection movement," the organization said in a statement.
Wal-Mart said it has offered some cage-free eggs in its
stores since 2001.
The move will likely add to pressure on the egg industry,
which is facing a costly transition to a cage-free environment.
Only six percent of U.S. hens, or about 18 million birds,
are currently raised without cages, according to a recent
estimate by trade group United Egg Producers.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru and Nathan Layne in
Chicago; Editing by Dan Grebler and Chris Reese)