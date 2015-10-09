版本:
Wal-Mart names chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S.

Oct 9 Wal-Mart Stores Inc named Steve Bratspies chief merchandising officer of Walmart U.S., starting Oct. 19.

Bratspies, who is executive vice president of food for Walmart U.S., will oversee all merchandise categories across more than 4,500 stores in the United States.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

