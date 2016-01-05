Wal-Mart supplier recalls 90,000 lbs of potentially contaminated meat

BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198.5 mln multifamily small balance loan securitization
* Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198.5 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
Jan 5 A supplier to Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer, has recalled about 90,000 pounds of beef products that may be "contaminated with extraneous wood materials", the U.S. Agriculture Department said in a release on its website.
The recall involves Sam's Choice Black Angus Vidalia Onion brand beef patties supplied by the Minnesota-based Huisken Meat Company, according to the release dated Monday. Sam's Choice products are sold exclusively in Wal-Mart stores.
There have been no confirmed reports of illness from consuming the product, according to the release.
Wal-Mart has told its stores to pull and destroy the product, a company spokesman said, adding that customers who had purchased the item could return it for a refund.
No one at Huisken Meat could be immediately reached for comment.
The recalled items were produced between Nov. 19, 2015 and Dec. 9, 2015 with use-by dates in May and June of 2016. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198.5 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Asset management giant BlackRock and chemical major Dow Chemical praised Saudi Arabia on Thursday as the kingdom said it was pressing ahead with reforms and investments beyond oil.
* Has been awarded $32 million contract modification from u.s. Army to supply m783 point detonating/delay (pd/dly) mortar fuze Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: