Q+A-SAfrican court hears appeal on Wal-Mart, Massmart deal

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN Oct 20 South Africa's
Competition Appeal Court started hearing an appeal by the
government on Thursday aimed at overturning or attaching more
conditions to Wal-Mart's $2.4 billion acquisition of
Massmart
South Africa's anti-trust regulator, the Competition
Tribunal, in May approved Wal-Mart Stores Inc in its bid for 51
percent of discounter Massmart Holdings with limited conditions,
prompting the government and a union to launch separate appeals.
The government challenge will likely be heard first by the
Competition Appeal Court sitting in Cape Town, followed by a
separate but linked appeal by the South Africa Commerical,
Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCAWU).
Here are some questions and answers about the appeals and
what could happen next:
WHO IS CHALLENGING THE APPROVAL OF THE DEAL?
* The Department of Economic Development
* The Department of Trade and Industry
* The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries
* The South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers'
Union (SACCAWU)
WHY ARE THEY CHALLENGING?
The three government department have long opposed the deal.
The government believes that without strict conditions on local
procurement, Wal-Mart's entry would lead to a flood of cheap
imports that would undermine domestic manufacturers and lead to
further job losses in a country with 25 percent unemployment.
The state's lawsuit centres on procedural issues during the
week-long hearing in May. The government said the tribunal did
not give it access to critical Wal-Mart documents.
The government also says the timetable of the hearing
impeded thorough cross examination of witnesses.
SACCAWU argues that the Tribunal erroneously approved the
transaction with conditions that did not adequately address
concerns about job losses and competition.
WHAT ARE THE CONDITIONS?
When it approved the deal in May, the Tribunal stipulated
Wal-Mart should not cut jobs for two years, honour existing
labour agreements, give new hiring preference to about 500
workers fired by Massmart in 2010 and set up a 100 million rand
fund to develop local suppliers.
WHAT IS WAL-MART'S REBUTTAL?
Wal-Mart says the Tribunal's four conditions adequately
address the government and union fears on jobs and local
suppliers.
Wal-Mart also argues since the government failed to raise
its concerns about Tribunal procedures before and during the
hearing, it is now bound by its procedures.
WHAT COULD HAPPEN NEXT?
If the government gets its way, the deal could be sent back
to the Competition Tribunal for another hearing or the court
could approve it on condition that Wal-Mart commits to
procurement targets.
"The review application brought by government seeks to have
the matter remitted back to the tribunal," Heather Irvine, a
lawyer representing the government, told reporters at a briefing
on Wednesday.
If SACCAWU's separate appeal is upheld, the merger could be
rejected or approved with rejigged and additional conditions
that include compelling Wal-Mart to hire only union members.
The court could also rule in favour of Wal-Mart by
dismissing the appeals and ordering the state and the union to
pay legal costs.
WHEN IS JUDGEMENT EXPECTED?
The court, which has reserved the third day of the hearing
in case the initial two are not enough, is likely to rule closer
to the end of year or early next year, Irvine said.
WHAT ARE THE LONG-TERM IMPLICATIONS FOR SOUTH AFRICA?
The deal was a test case for major foreign investment in
South Africa, which has the continent's deepest capital markets
but where unions are in a coalition with the ruling African
National Congress.
Although few analysts believe the court would rule in favour
of the government or the union, such a decision could tarnish
the country's image as an investor-friendly emerging market.
(Editing by David Dolan and David Cowell)