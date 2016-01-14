UPDATE 2-Walmex gets new CEO from Wal-Mart Brazil

(Adds details on Wal-Mart Brazil store closures)
MEXICO CITY Jan 14 Mexico's Walmex,
the country's biggest retailer, on Thursday named Guilherme
Loureiro its new chief executive officer from Feb. 1.
Loureiro was previously CEO of Wal-Mart in Brazil, where the
retailer has recently shuttered more than 10 percent of its
stores as part of a restructuring effort. He will
take over from Enrique Ostale as CEO for Mexico and Central
America, while Ostale will continue in his role as chief
executive of Wal-Mart Latin America, the company said in
a statement.
Ostale was CEO of Walmex for just over a year, after
previous CEO Scot Rank stepped down in December 2014.
Rank, who now leads dairy company Grupo Lala, led
Walmex at the time of a 2012 New York Times report that alleged
the retailer bribed local officials to open stores faster. He
stayed for around two years after it was published.
A federal probe into the allegations has found few major
offenses, and is likely to result in a much smaller case than
investigators expected, the Wall Street Journal reported in
October, citing people familiar with the situation.
Walmex, which operates in Mexico and Central America, ended
the year with 3,066 stores, compared to 558 in Brazil.
Doug McMillion, chief executive of the U.S.-based parent
company Wal-Mart Stores Inc, told investors last year that he
would review the retailer's global operations and "close the
stores that should be closed."
Walmex shares closed up 1.78 percent at 44.00 pesos on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by James Dalgleish,
Bernard Orr)