UPDATE 3-Retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico to invest $1.3 bln in Mexico

By Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein and Nandita Bose
MEXICO CITY/ CHICAGO Dec 7 Retailer Wal-Mart de
Mexico said on Wednesday it will invest $1.3 billion
in logistics in Latin America's No. 2 economy, in what is
perceived as a show of commitment to Mexico at a time of
uncertainty after the election of Donald Trump.
The investment in Mexico will not result in any jobs being
moved from the United States, Wal-Mart spokeswoman Jo Warner
told Reuters.
"The investment is funded by Walmex and is necessary for
expansion of Wal-Mart's Mexican business," she said.
Warner did not comment on whether Wal-Mart had heard from
Trump after it made the announcement in Mexico. She said the
investment is not the same as companies moving jobs to Mexico.
Recently, United Technologies Corp's Carrier unit
decided to keep half of the 2,100 Indiana jobs it was to shift
to Mexico after the U.S. president-elect worked out an agreement
with the company's CEO, Gregory Hayes.
The election has thrown Mexico's business world into
uncertainty, as Trump has attacked U.S. companies investing
south of the border and threatened to renegotiate or scrap a
major trade agreement with Mexico.
A large part of Wal-Mart's investment will be over the next
three years, including in back-end infrastructure, said the
company's chief executive, Guilherme Loureiro. He said it would
create some 10,000 permanent new jobs.
"It will involve the building of new distribution centers,
as well as the expansion of ones we already have," he said at an
event with President Enrique Pena Nieto at the president's
office.
Loureiro said the company had already invested 80 billion
pesos ($3.93 billion) in the past four years.
Wal-Mart has been looking to double sales in Mexico by 2024
by boosting its core business of running discount retail and
membership stores, and expanding its fresh food business.
In August it sold its Suburbia clothing chain to El Puerto
De Liverpool for about $852 million in order to
streamline operations in the country.
At Wal-Mart's shareholder meeting in June, David
Cheesewright, head of the overseas division, singled out the
Mexican market as a top priority. Mexico has Wal-Mart's largest
number of stores outside the United States.
Wal-Mart has struggled in overseas markets, including Britain
and China, but Walmex has remained a bright spot with
third-quarter revenue growing 10.8 percent to 126.86 billion
pesos ($6.25 billion).
