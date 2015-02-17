UPDATE 2-Walmex fourth-quarter profit jumps 42 pct

(Adds analyst expectations, CEO comment, financial details)
MEXICO CITY Feb 17 Wal-Mart de Mexico
, the country's biggest retailer, said on Tuesday
fourth-quarter profit rose more than 40 percent, helped by a
pickup in revenue and asset sales.
The company reported a profit of 10.39 billion pesos ($704.5
million), compared with 7.3 billion pesos in the year-earlier
period.
Revenue climbed 4.3 percent to 129.44 billion pesos, the
company said.
Walmex has been selling non-core assets in Mexico as it
seeks to focus on its supermarket business. The company, which
is controlled by Wal-Mart Stores Inc, sold its
restaurant division and bank unit last year.
The profit was significantly above an estimated profit of
7.49 billion pesos that analysts polled by Reuters had expected,
although the increase in sales was in line with expectations.
Walmex struggled to increase its sales last year as Mexican
consumers spent cautiously.
Same-store sales - sales at stores open more than a year -
in Mexico increased just 0.4 percent from the year-earlier
quarter, the company reported.
That was partially offset by better sales in Central
America, which reported a same-store sales pickup of 4.1 percent
on the year-earlier quarter.
"While there's room for improvement, particularly in sales,
there are other things that made me feel encouraged," said Chief
Executive Enrique Ostale on a prerecorded webcast that was not
open to questions.
Walmex shares closed up 1.12 percent at 33.36 pesos before
the company reported results.
($1 = 14.7475 pesos at end 2014)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Matthew Lewis)