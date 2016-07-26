UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart de Mexico posts 9 pct drop in second-quarter profit

(Adds details from the report)
MEXICO CITY, July 26 Mexico's Wal-Mart de Mexico
on Tuesday reported second-quarter net profit was
down 9.2 percent from the same period last year, due to a
one-time gain during the year-earlier quarter.
The company, known as Walmex, posted a second-quarter net
profit of 6.186 billion pesos ($339 million), missing analysts'
expectations of 6.290 billion pesos.
During the second quarter of last year, Walmex sold its
banking unit to Grupo Financiero Inbursa.
Second-quarter revenue at Walmex was 127.5 billion pesos,
11.5 percent higher than the year-earlier period.
Net financial costs were 259 million pesos, compared to a
net financial gain of 9 million pesos in the year-earlier
period.
($1 = 18.2575 pesos at the end of June)
