2016年 4月 27日

Walmex shares rise over 6 pct after reporting 1st-qtr profit

MEXICO CITY, April 27 Shares in Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, rose more than 6 percent on Wednesday, the day after the company reported a 29.9 percent rise in first-quarter net profit.

Shares in the company, known locally as Walmex, later pared gains to trade at 42.06 pesos ($2.42) per share.

($1 = 17.3665 pesos) (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

