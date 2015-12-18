Wal-Mart names Tony Rogers as U.S. marketing head-Bloomberg

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, dollar slip as Trump caution outweighs China GDP
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
Dec 18 Wal-Mart Stores Inc named Tony Rogers as its U.S. marketing head, replacing Stephen Quinn, Bloomberg reported on Friday. (bloom.bg/1QxWEQZ)
Wal-Mart had said last week that Quinn would retire in January. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 19 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, is the front runner to become the Federal Reserve's top Wall Street regulator under President-elect Donald Trump, sources familiar with the screening said on Thursday.
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million