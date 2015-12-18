版本:
Wal-Mart names Tony Rogers as U.S. marketing head-Bloomberg

Dec 18 Wal-Mart Stores Inc named Tony Rogers as its U.S. marketing head, replacing Stephen Quinn, Bloomberg reported on Friday. (bloom.bg/1QxWEQZ)

Wal-Mart had said last week that Quinn would retire in January. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

