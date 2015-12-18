UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart names Tony Rogers U.S. marketing head

(Changes source, adds background)

Dec 18 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday that Tony Rogers would replace Stephen Quinn as its marketing head in the United States.

Rogers, who was most recently chief marketing officer for Wal-Mart in China, has been with the retailer for a decade.

Before that he was with the marketing division at PepsiCo Inc's Frito-Lay business.

Rogers will begin his new responsibilities in mid-January, Wal-Mart spokeswoman Deisha Barnett said by e-mail.

Wal-Mart said last week that Quinn, responsible for the tagline - 'Save money. Live Better", would retire in January.

Quinn joined the retailer in 2005 as vice president of U.S. marketing and became chief marketing officer in 2007. He led the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company's rebranding effort in 2008.