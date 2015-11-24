U.S. probe finds possible misconduct by Walmart in Brazil - WSJ

BRIEF-Park Lawn purchases four funeral home operations in Ontario
* Park Lawn Corp says purchase of four funeral home operations in Ontario
Nov 24 A U.S. investigation into potential foreign bribery by Wal-Mart Stores Inc has unearthed evidence of possible misconduct by the company in Brazil, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing documents and people familiar with the matter.
Federal authorities are investigating $500,000 in payments to an individual hired to obtain government permits for building two stores in Brasília, Brazil's capital, between 2009 and 2012, the WSJ said, attributing an investigative document. (on.wsj.com/1lIf8kK)
Prosecutors are also examining whether senior employees at Wal-Mart in Brazil at the time knew of and approved of the suspected payments, the newspaper reported. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* BNY Mellon announces redemption of trust preferred securities
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc has agreed to pay $20 million to settle claims by the U.S. government that it exaggerated prospective earnings in seeking to recruit drivers, documents filed with a federal court on Thursday showed.