UPDATE 3-Wal-Mart earnings beat expectations; shares up

By Nathan Layne
Nov 17 Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported
slightly stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings on Tuesday as
it booked its fifth straight gain in U.S. same-store sales,
sending its shares up more than 4 percent.
However, the company also said it expected sales at stores
open at least a year to grow more slowly during the current
quarter, which includes the crucial holiday shopping season, and
that business would remain competitive.
Wal-Mart's earnings have been under pressure from costs to
boost entry-level wages and spruce up stores. Last month it
warned that those costs would lead earnings to decline by as
much as 12 percent next year, prompting many investors to dump
the stock.
The company has also said that those investments, while
hitting profits, are also starting to translate into better
customer service and helping to lift sales.
"We are starting to get some good momentum," Greg Foran,
chief executive of U.S. operations, said on a call with
reporters.
Net profit attributable to the world's largest retailer fell
to $3.304 billion, or $1.03 per share, in the third quarter
ended on Oct. 31 from $3.711 billion, or $1.15 per share, a year
earlier.
Analysts on average had expected 98 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The results included a boost of 4 cents a share from an
adjustment of accounting for leases.
Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 1.5 percent,
while customer traffic increased 1.7 percent. The company said
food, apparel and home goods performed well, while its
entertainment department struggled due in part to a lack of
blockbuster products on the market to drive demand.
Wal-Mart said inventory on a comparable store basis fell by
1.9 percent, a sharp contrast with Macy's and other
retailers that warned of a build-up of stock in recent weeks.
In a note to clients, Cowen & Co analyst Oliver Chen wrote
that Wal-Mart's "clean inventory position" should somewhat limit
promotional pressure among discounters during the holiday
season. He also said Wal-Mart's sales growth, driven by sales
and apparel, should generally bode well for Target Corp,
which reports quarterly results on Wednesday.
Wal-Mart said operating income fell 8.8 percent to $5.7
billion. Foran said the company had added more labor hours than
initially planned during the quarter while also making
investments in customer-facing parts of the store.
Wal-Mart said consolidated revenue fell 1.3 percent to
$117.4 billion, weighed down by international operations, which
have been hurt by a stronger dollar. It said online sales
increased 10 percent in the quarter, slower than its plans for
growth in the mid-to-high-teens this fiscal year. It cited
weakness in Brazil, China and the U.K.
The company forecast same-store U.S. sales growth would slow
to 1 percent in the fourth quarter due to a tough comparison
from last year when a big drop in fuel prices and food inflation
boosted sales.
Wal-Mart narrowed its forecast for earnings per share in the
full fiscal year to end-January to $4.50 to $4.65 from $4.40 to
$4.70. The market consensus was for $4.50.
Shares of Wal-Mart were up 4.4 percent at $60.43 in morning
trade.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and David
Gregorio)