Wal-Mart says tech investments will boost online sales

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., June 3 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
executives touted the technology investments the world's
No. 1 retailer is making to boost online sales, during the
annual shareholder meeting on Friday.
Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon spoke about
initiatives like online grocery pick up, the retailer's two-day
shipping program and its mobile wallet, Wal-Mart Pay. His
comments capped off a week-long media event where the company
displayed drones in warehouses and announced a partnership with
Uber to deliver online groceries.
"We get to reimagine retail again, and that's what we are
going to do," McMillon said. He also said changes to boost
e-commerce sales will take some time to show results.
Wal-Mart onlines sales growth has sharply decelerated for
five quarters even though its overall performance has been
better than most competitors.
In the first quarter, online sales growth was 7 percent,
down from 8 percent, 10 percent, 16 percent and 17 percent in
the previous periods. In 2015, Wal-Mart's online sales rose 12.3
percent to $13.7 billion, which was less than the jump of more
than the 16 percent for market leader Amazon.com Inc,
to $92.4 billion.
The meeting at the Bud Walton Arena in Fayetville, 30 miles
from the company's headquarters in Bentonville, was packed with
14,000 people, including workers from around the world and
shareholders. Keeping with its practice of showcasing
celebrities at the annual event, the meeting was hosted by talk
show host James Cordon. Singers like Katy Perry, Andy Grammar
and Nick Jonas also performed on stage.
The enthusiastic atmosphere momentarily turned somber after
two shareholder proposals demanded higher wages, better
treatment of employees and an independent chairman. The
proposals did not get adequate votes.
Wal-Mart in February 2015 said it will lift its base pay to
$10 an hour in 2016, a step it has implemented this year. Labor
groups feel this is not enough.
Union backed group OUR Wal-Mart kept up pressure, and its
workers met McMillon earlier this week, delivering a petition
demanding higher wages signed by several thousand Wal-Mart
workers.
The United Food and Commercial Workers Union published a
full-page advertisement in a national newspaper on Friday asking
shareholders to focus on struggling workers.
Labor groups have been demanding $15 an hour from retailers
including Wal-Mart. The $15 minimum wage, also called "Fight for
Fifteen" movement, has been a hot issue in cities across the
country as well as in the U.S. presidential campaign, with
Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders calling for a $15 "living
wage."
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Fayetteville Arkansas; Editing by
David Gregorio)