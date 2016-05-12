Wal-Mart cuts delivery time for pilot shipping plan

CHICAGO May 12 Wal-Mart Stores said on
Thursday that it was cutting the delivery time to 2 days from 3
days for a pilot, unlimited shipping program it is testing as it
taps a recently built network of massive, e-commerce fulfillment
centers.
The retailer also said it was lowering the annual fee for
the shipping program by $1 to $49. The pilot program was started
last year in part to counter the growth of an unlimited shipping
plan offered by rival Amazon.com Inc.
(reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)