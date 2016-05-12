UPDATE 2-Wal-Mart cuts delivery time for pilot shipping plan

(Adds details on distribution network)
CHICAGO May 12 Wal-Mart Stores said
Thursday it was shortening the delivery time for an unlimited
shipping program it is testing to two days from three as it taps
a network of recently built warehouses for packaging online
orders.
The retailer also said it was lowering the annual fee for
the shipping program by $1 to $49. The pilot program was started
last year, in part to counter the growth of a shipping plan
offered by rival Amazon.com Inc for a $99 annual fee.
As part of a push to speed up deliveries, Wal-Mart will turn
to regional carriers for an increasing number of its packages,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
That could cut into the share of parcels delivered by FedEx
Corp, which handles the bulk of Wal-Mart's packages.
Wal-Mart has earmarked $2 billion in spending on digital
projects and its e-commerce infrastructure over the two fiscal
years to January 2017. Some of that investment will go towards
large warehouses dedicated to filling online orders efficiently.
The warehouses of about one million square feet in size, big
enough to house two cruise liners, will utilize sophisticated
computer programs and automated conveyor belts to sift and pack
parcels efficiently. The company will open the eighth such
facility in Florida later this year.
Those warehouses are fed in part by more than 150
distribution centers located across the U.S.
Wal-Mart also fills online orders from about 80 stores,
where workers pull products off shelves, put them in boxes and
ship them to homes.
The company generated nearly $14 billion in online sales in
2015, compared to Amazon's $92 billion, according to data from
Internet Retailer.
