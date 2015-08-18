UPDATE 3-Wal-Mart's British supermarket chain Asda hits 'nadir'

* Underlying sales slump 4.7 pct in Q2
By James Davey and Paul Sandle
LONDON, Aug 18 Supermarket operator Asda, the UK
arm of Wal-Mart, has suffered its worst quarterly sales
performance in the 16 years it's been owned by the U.S. group,
with results on Tuesday highlighting its struggles in the face
of an onslaught from discounters.
Asda and its biggest rivals, market leader Tesco,
Sainsbury's and Morrisons, are all losing
ground in a fierce price war sparked by lower prices at Aldi
and Lidl and are also being hurt by
record commodity-led deflation.
A 4.7 percent decline in sales at Asda stores open over a
year in the 11 weeks to June 30, its fiscal second quarter,
confirmed industry data published last month showing that the
firm was faring the worst among Britain's so called "big four"
grocers.
The outcome followed a fall of 3.9 percent in its first
quarter.
"This is our nadir," Andy Clarke, chief executive since
2010, told reporters.
Navigating a steady course through "the worst storm in
retail history", he said the current (third) quarter had so far
shown some "good positive green shoots" and he moved to silence
speculation that he would be fired by his U.S. masters.
"I'm here to stay," said Clarke who launched a five-year
strategy in 2013 focused on lower prices, while eschewing the
money-off vouchers touted by its rivals, along with better
service and product quality.
"We are wholly committed, as our parents are, to seeing it
through ... no matter what the short term disruption might be
around us," he said.
VULNERABLE
Analysts say Asda has suffered because the discounters are
continuing to win market share, both through like-for-like sales
growth and aggressive new store openings. Some also see Asda as
most vulnerable to improvements at Tesco and Morrisons, both of
which have appointed new bosses to lead turnarounds.
"Tesco and Morrisons are showing greater resilience
year-on-year whilst Sainsbury's remains a dogged competitor,
recently applying pretty robust coupon activity," said Shore
Capital analyst Clive Black.
Asda's results were announced soon after Sainsbury's fired
off another salvo in the price war, saying it will extend a
price-matching scheme to online orders.
And analysts say Asda has reduced prices without getting the
boost to volume it was looking for, partly reflecting a
difficulty in attracting new customers, especially more upmarket
ones.
They also say a larger proportion of its customers were
doing their main weekly shop at the chain than any of its
rivals, which means it has been harder hit by changing shopper
habits.
British consumers are now shopping around more for the best
prices, buying little and often and increasingly opting for
convenience stores or online shopping rather than large
out-of-town sites.
However, Asda noted that unlike at rivals, who have all
reported big profit falls, its profitability was "flat".
"Behind the negative sales number lies a more positive story
for Asda," said Chief Financial Officer Alex Russo.
The challenge for Asda was to improve top-line sales.
"We'll get it moving faster in the next few quarters, I have
no doubt about that," he said.
Wal-Mart, meanwhile, reported weaker than expected quarterly
earnings on Tuesday and lowered its full-year forecast.
