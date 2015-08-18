Sales at Britain's Asda deteriorate further, down 4.7 pct

LONDON Aug 18 Sales at Wal-Mart's
British supermarket Asda fell for a fourth straight quarter on
Tuesday, down 4.7 percent to confirm its position as the weakest
performer in a sector hammered by the growth of discount
retailers.
Asda, which trails UK market leader Tesco by annual
revenue and is battling with Sainsbury's to be
Britain's No. 2 grocer, said sales at stores open over a year
fell 4.7 percent in the 11 weeks to June 30, its fiscal second
quarter.
That compares to a fall of 3.9 percent in the first quarter,
which was its worst decline in over five years.
(Reporting by James davey, writing by Paul Sandle; editing by
Kate Holton)