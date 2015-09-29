UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart expands grocery pickup in battle with Amazon

(Adds comments from Wal-Mart executive, analyst and details)
Sept 29 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is expanding
free grocery pickup service to several markets in the U.S. as it
seeks to capitalize on its network of physical stores amid
growing competition with Amazon.com and others investing in home
delivery.
The world's largest retailer said on Tuesday that it would
start offering curbside pickup for groceries ordered online in
eight new markets this month - including Atlanta and Salt Lake
City - with more to be added in the coming weeks.
Wal-Mart has been testing online grocery delivery services
in two markets and pickup in the five markets of Denver,
Phoenix, San Jose, California, Bentonville, Arkansas, and
Huntsville, Alabama.
Tuesday's announcement solidifies a strategy of playing to
its bricks-and-mortar footprint, with an estimated 70 percent of
the U.S. population living within five miles of one of its 4,600
stores.
"We are not walking away from delivery," said Michael
Bender, Chief Operating Officer of global e-commerce at
Wal-Mart. "But right now the focus for us is pickup, driven
largely by what our customers are telling us."
The move comes as rivals attempt to find the right business
model for tapping demand for pickup and delivery services.
Target Corp this month partnered with Instacart Inc
to deliver groceries for $3.99 per order in a pilot offering in
Minneapolis. Amazon.com Inc is testing delivery in
Seattle, New York, Philadelphia and California, for a $299
annual fee.
Bender said Wal-Mart is targeting pickup in part because it
allows customers to pinpoint a pickup time, rather than having
to be at home at a set delivery time of fresh items. He cited a
busy mother with children as an example of the type of customer
that would benefit from the service.
Shoppers can choose from about 30,000 items, roughly the
same assortment as in stores. After ordering and paying online,
customers drive to the outlet at a designated time and workers
load items into their cars. Fayetteville and Charlotte, North
Carolina; Ogden, Utah; Nashville, Tennessee; Tucson, Arizona;
and Colorado Springs, Colorado are the other new markets for the
service.
Wal-Mart will add a new role of "personal shopper" to
retrieve and store the items. In some cases, that will entail
promoting workers within a store, but overall it expected to add
some headcount related to the service, Bender said.
Neil Stern, senior partner at retail consultancy
McMillan-Doolittle, said investing in pick-up makes sense from a
cost perspective.
"The economics of pick-up are much better for a retailer.
Delivering to the home remains costly, even as services like
Instacart and Shipt attempt to reinvent the model," Stern said.
