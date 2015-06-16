Wal-Mart tapped charity to ease market entry, critics say in complaint

June 15 A collection of labor and community
groups filed a complaint with the Internal Revenue Service
accusing Wal-Mart Stores Inc's charitable foundation of
violating its tax exempt status by using donations in an attempt
to facilitate store openings in urban areas.
In the complaint, dated Monday and addressed to IRS
Commissioner John Koskinen, the group claims the Walmart
Foundation made donations to ease public opposition as it sought
to expand in key markets like Los Angeles and New York.
Wal-Mart spokesman Kevin Gardner said the company takes IRS
regulations "very seriously" and the complaint lacked merit.
The group claimed donations spiked around efforts to open
stores in a community. For example, it said donations in Los
Angeles jumped to $1.4 million in 2011 as plans for a new store
in Chinatown gathered steam before dropping off to $230,000 in
2013, the year it opened, the complaint said.
The complaint alleges the foundation violated IRS
regulations by acting in the interests of a private company and
not solely for charitable aims.
It was signed by 13 groups, including long-time critics like
the union-backed New York Communities for Change which has been
active in pushing for higher worker pay and has campaigned
against the opening of Wal-Mart stores.
"It's sad that groups aligned with professional critics of
Walmart, who are more interested in advancing their own narrow
agenda, are ignoring the millions of people who've benefited
from the good works of the Walmart Foundation over many years,"
Wal-Mart's Gardner said in a statement.
Last year Wal-Mart and the foundation gave $1.4 billion in
cash and in-kind donations.
In recent years Wal-Mart has targeted urban areas for growth
as it invests in smaller-format stores. But it has faced public
opposition in cities where community groups fret over the
potential impact on wages and competition with local stores.
In the 22-page complaint the group also claimed that
Wal-Mart was only soliciting applications from groups that did
not put the company in a negative light.
Phil Hackney, a LSU law professor who previously worked as
an IRS attorney dealing with tax-exempt organizations, said the
group would likely struggle to prove the merits of their
complaint.
"Plenty of large businesses set up foundations and they are
going to invest in the community in which they operate. You are
just running in an uphill battle to make the claim that this is
somehow out of the ordinary and different," he said.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)