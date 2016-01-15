Wal-Mart pulls plug on smallest store format, shuts 269 stores

Jan 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it was pulling the plug on its smallest store format and closing 269 stores globally, including 154 in the United States, in a restructuring that will affect 16,000 workers.

Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer by sales, said the move would reduce diluted earnings per share by 20 cents to 22 cents, with nearly all of that to be booked in the fourth quarter ending this month. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)