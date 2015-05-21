Wal-Mart says to take some Li & Fung sourcing business in-house

May 21 Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer, said it has decided to take in-house some product sourcing business it outsourced to Direct Sourcing Group (DSG), a unit of Hong Kong's Li & Fung Ltd.

"We have made a business decision to transfer certain sourcing functions for Walmart in-house and as such will work collaboratively with DSG to ensure a smooth transition over the next several months," Wal-Mart said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)